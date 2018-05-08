Broadway BUZZ

Ashley Park & Sean Carvajal Win 2018 Clarence Derwent Awards; Margaret Colin & Michael Potts Honored with Richard Seff Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 8, 2018
Ashley Park & Sean Carvajal
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Caitlin McNaney)
The Actors’ Equity Foundation has announced Ashley Park and Sean Carvajal as the winners of the 2018 Clarence Derwent Awards, given to the most promising female and male performers on the New York metropolitan scene. Park wins for her performances as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls and MwE in KPOP, while Carvajal wins for his turn as Angel Cruz in Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train.

Established in 1945 by Clarence Derwent, distinguished actor and president of Equity from 1946-1952, this award holds the distinction of being the oldest honor on Broadway. 

Additionally, this year's Richard Seff Awards will go to Margaret Colin and Michael Potts for their performances as Mrs. Mullin in Carousel and Joe Mott in The Iceman Cometh, respectively. The award acknowledges a veteran female and male character actor for the best performance in a supporting role in a Broadway or off-Broadway production.

The Actors' Equity Foundation, a philanthropic and humanitarian nonprofit, was created in 1962 to aid and assists the members of the acting profession and to promote the theater arts. It is separate from Actors' Equity Association and is funded by estate bequests and individual donations.
