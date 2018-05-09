Casting Announced for Donja R. Love's World Premiere Sugar in Our Wounds

Casting is complete for Sugar in Our Wounds, a new play set to make its world premiere this summer at City Center's Studio at Stage II. Written by Donja R. Love and directed by Saheem Ali, the previously announced production will begin previews on May 22 with an opening set for June 5.



The cast will include Sheldon Best (Romeo and Juliet) as James, Chinaza Uche (Sojourners) as Henry, Stephanie Berry (Drowning Crow) as Aunt Mama, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Mattie and Fern Cozine in her off-Broadway debut as Isabel.



Sugar in Our Wounds takes place on a plantation during the Civil War, where a mystical tree stretches toward heaven. It protects James (Best), a young slave, while he reads newspapers about the imminent possibility of freedom, as the battle rages on. When a brooding stranger (Uche) arrives, James and his makeshift family take the man in. Soon, an unexpected bond leads to a striking romance, and everyone is in uncharted territory.



The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Michael Thurber (original music) and Darrell Grand Moultrie (movement).