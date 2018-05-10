Rosie O'Donnell Eyes Broadway Return in Solo Comedy Show

Rosie O'Donnell might be headed back to the Great White Way. The main-stem alum shared in a recent interview with Extra that plans are in the works for a solo performance engagement that would bring the beloved star to Broadway again.



"Hopefully gonna do a Broadway show," said O'Donnell. "A one-woman show, a stand-up that we're going to record for a comedy album."



O'Donnell has been seen on Broadway in Grease, Seussical and Fiddler on the Roof. She served as producer on the cult-favorite Boy George musical Taboo and is the founder of the nonprofit arts-education organization Rosie's Theater Kids. O'Donnell was honored by the Tonys in 2014 with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her humanitarian work. She also earned a 1999 Emmy as host of The 52nd Annual Tonys telecast.



No word yet on a theater or dates for the new show, but here's hoping it happens soon—Rosie is always a welcome addition on the Great White Way.