Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man Sets Final Off-Broadway Performance Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 10, 2018
"Sex Tips" star Grant MacDermott
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Matt Murphy's long-running off-Broadway comedy Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man will end its New York City run on June 23, 2018 at the 777 Theatre. The show began previews on January 22, 2014 and officially opened on February 9, 2014.

"On behalf of our incredibly talented company of actors, crew and creative team members, I'd like to thank New Yorkers for embracing our uniquely interactive and upbeat brand of comedy for the past four and a half years," said Murphy.

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man is based on the 1997 self-help book by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman. The theatrical production, directed by Tim Drucker, currently stars Kate Gunther as Robyn, Anthony Capuano as Stefan and Grant MacDermott—who has been with the show for the duration of the run—as Dan.

Sex Tips features scenic design by Luke Cantarella, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Brian Tovar and video/sound design by Randy Blair.

Exclusive Offers