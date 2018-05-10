Laura Donnelly to Reprise Olivier-Winning Turn in The Ferryman on Broadway; Initial Cast Announced

The first round of casting is set for the highly anticipated Broadway transfer of Jez Butterworth's Olivier-winning play The Ferryman. Among the show's 30-plus-member cast will be Broadway alum Laura Donnelly reprising her Olivier-winning performance as Caitlin Carney from the play's West End run. Directed by Olivier winner Sam Mendes, the previously announced production will begin previews on October 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with an opening scheduled for October 21.



The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.



Joining Donnelly in the cast will be Paddy Considine as Quinn Carney and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mary Carney, with Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Glenn Speers and Niall Wright. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



The Ferryman will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and original music and sound design by Nick Powell.