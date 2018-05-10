Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal to Air Tony Awards Episode in New York, Miami

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the monthly show featuring your favorite stage stars, has set a broadcast date for the May episode, “And the Tony Goes To…” The half-hour special will air on PIX11 in New York City on Sunday, May 13 at 6PM ET, with an additional broadcast on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, May 12 at 11PM.



Hosted by PIX11 news anchor Fadal, who was honored with two 2018 NY Emmy Awards, including one for hosting last year’s Broadway Profiles Tony Awards special, the episode will feature current Tony nominees Ethan Slater and Gavin Lee of SpongeBob SquarePants, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman of Mean Girls and Renee Fleming of Carousel. Also featured are special Tony winner and nominated playwright John Leguizamo of the recent Latin History for Morons, the stars of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on their opening night and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek offering a “Broadway.com Minute.”

Broadway Profiles is powered by Broadway.com and produced by Keith Hurd, with Fadal, John Gore and Matthew Hege of the Broadway Channel acting as Executive Producers.

Get a peek of Fadal’s conversation with opera icon Fleming, making her long-awaited Broadway musical theater debut in the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Carousel, in this exclusive clip!