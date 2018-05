Hallelujah! Saint Joan Tony nominee Condola Rashad joined the ranks of Broadway stars honored with caricatures on the walls of Sardi's on May 10. The stage and screen star has also received past Tony nominations for her performances in A Doll's House, Part 2, The Trip to Bountiful and Stick Fly. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as well as Rashad's cast pals from the revival were in attendance to celebrate this milestone. Congrats, Condola!

Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius presents Rashad with her portrait.

Condola Rashad and her pal Cynthia Erivo celebrate her honor.