Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale Will Return to Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact

A talented trio of stage-and-screen stars are teaming up for a world premiere play on Broadway. Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale will headline The Lifespan of a Fact, a three-hander written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman will direct the production, slated to begin previews at Studio 54 on September 20 with an opening set for October 18, 2018.



Based on the true story of D'Agata's essay What Happens There, the play follows Fingal (played by Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata (Cannavale). But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.



Radcliffe has been seen on Broadway in Equus, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and The Cripple of Inishmaan. He appeared off-Broadway in Privacy and on-screen in the Harry Potter film series.



Jones is a two-time Tony winner for The Heiress and Doubt. Her other Broadway credits include Our Country's Good, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Faith Healer and The Glass Menagerie. Jones won an Emmy Award for her turn on 24.



Cannavale earned Tony nominations for Mauritius and The Motherf**ker With the Hat. His other stage turns include Glengarry Glen Ross, The Big Knife and The Hairy Ape. Cannavale is a two-time Emmy winner for Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire.



The Lifespan of a Fact is scheduled to play a 16-week limited engagement through January 13, 2019.