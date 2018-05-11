As Ratings Fall, NBC Cancels Musical-Theater Drama Series Rise

The new musical theater-themed TV drama Rise has been canceled by NBC, according to Variety. The reason for the cancellation was a decline in ratings. The hourlong series is based on Michael Sokolove's book Drama High.



Rise follows a teacher—played by Broadway alum Josh Radnor (Disgraced)—who takes over his school's waning theater program and begins staging a production of Spring Awakening. The cast of theater vets also includes two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos), Rosie Perez (The Ritz), Joe Tippett (Waitress), Damon J. Gillespie (Aladdin) and Taylor Richardson (Annie), along with Moana voice star Auli'i Cravalho.



As recently announced, the May 15 finale of Rise will feature a new Spring Awakening song penned by the musical's Tony-winning songwriting team Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. Rise is co-produced by Hamilton Tony winner Jeffrey Seller.