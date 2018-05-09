Broadway BUZZ

Shannon Purser, Erin Kommor, Katherine Ries, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel Hilson, Amy Forsyth & Alexis Molnar on NBC's "Rise"
(Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Odds & Ends: New Spring Awakening Song to Debut on NBC's Rise & More
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

New Spring Awakening Song to Debut on NBC's Rise
The season finale of the NBC series Rise has something special in store. Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, the Tony-winning songwriters of Spring Awakening, have crafted a new song titled "All You Desire" that will appear exclusively on the show's season finale, set to air on May 15 at 9:00pm. Rise, which centers on a school theater department putting on a production of the Tony-winning musical, features a cast of Broadway alums including two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Josh Radnor, Joe Tippett and Rosie Perez. Mark your calendar and don't forget to tune in.

Public Theater Adds Encore Performance of Runaways
Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a second gala performance of Liz Swados' groundbreaking musical Runaways at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. A June 12 performance will now take place in addition to the previously announced June 11 show. Sam Pinkleton will direct the performance, with choreography by Ani Taj and creative advisement by Jeanine Tesori. Casting will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at the 1978 Tony Awards performance from Runaways below.



Bret Shuford & Gerard Canonico Take Rent to the NYC Subway
La vie Boheme! A pair of Broadway vets recently paid tribute to Jonathan Larson's Tony-winning musical Rent with a medley of songs performed on the F train in New York City. Sing along as Cirque du Soleil Paramour standout Bret Shuford and Groundhog Day alum Gerard Canonico offer up the best of Rent with a talented group of performer friends below.



Macbeth, Led by Rory Kinnear & Anne-Marie Duff, to Appear in Cinemas
The National Theatre's acclaimed production of Macbeth is bound for the big screen. NT Live has announced that Rufus Norris' celebrated production—featuring Olivier winner Rory Kinnear in the title role alongside Anne-Marie Duff as Lady Macbeth—will appear in cinemas on May 17. The cast also includes Stephen Boxer as Duncan, Kevin Harvey as Banquo, Rakhee Sharma as Fleance, Patrick O'Kane as Macduff, Amaka Okafor as Lady Macduff, Penny Layden as Ross, Trevor Fox as Porter and Parth Thakerar as Malcolm. Check out the stirring production in the trailer below.



P.S. Get a first look at Sutton Foster on season five of Younger.

