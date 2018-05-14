Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Madam Secretary Star Erich Bergen to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 14, 2018
Erich Bergen
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Stage-and-screen star Erich Bergen will don the stethoscope of the goofy, charming Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway musical Waitress this summer. Bergen will play a limited engagement in the hit show at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre from June 5 through August 12. He will succeed original cast member Drew Gehling, who exits Waitress to star in the world premiere musical Dave.

Waitress will mark Bergen's Broadway stage-performance debut; his first official Broadway gig was providing voiceover work on Wendy Wasserstein's 1997 play An American Daughter. His other credits include a turn as Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's screen adaptation. Bergen also played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the recent Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. He can currently be seen as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary

The cast of Waitress also includes Katharine McPhee as Jenna, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Benny Elledge as Cal, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Steve Vinovich as Joe and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals
  2. Watch This Incredible Performance from the Cher Musical...Not That One
  3. John Bolton & More to Join Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & Michael Urie in Kennedy Center's How to Succeed...
  4. Erich Bergen to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter
  5. The Play That Goes Wrong to Close on Broadway & Launch National Tour

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers