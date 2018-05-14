Madam Secretary Star Erich Bergen to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter

Stage-and-screen star Erich Bergen will don the stethoscope of the goofy, charming Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway musical Waitress this summer. Bergen will play a limited engagement in the hit show at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre from June 5 through August 12. He will succeed original cast member Drew Gehling, who exits Waitress to star in the world premiere musical Dave.



Waitress will mark Bergen's Broadway stage-performance debut; his first official Broadway gig was providing voiceover work on Wendy Wasserstein's 1997 play An American Daughter. His other credits include a turn as Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's screen adaptation. Bergen also played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the recent Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. He can currently be seen as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary.



The cast of Waitress also includes Katharine McPhee as Jenna, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Benny Elledge as Cal, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Steve Vinovich as Joe and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.