The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals

It's Monday, Broadway fans, and it is also the last day to cast your votes for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! We can't wait to share the winners with you. This year's victors will be honored at a private reception on May 24. In honor of the forthcoming BACAs, we were thinking about some of our favorite productions that have garnered the coveted Best Musical trophies in the past. Believe it or not, this is the 19th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! Take a look at which BACA-winning Best Musicals of years past soared to the top of your list.



10. The Addams Family





9. The Color Purple





8. Finding Neverland





7. Kinky Boots





6. Hairspray





5. Spring Awakening





4. Dear Evan Hansen





3. Newsies





2. Hamilton





1. Wicked

