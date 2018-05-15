Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards

The pre-Broadway production of the new musical Mean Girls took home the prize for Outstanding Visiting Production at the 2018 Helen Hayes Awards on May 14. The Hayes Awards recognize the best in theater throughout the Washington, D.C. area.



Mean Girls made its world premiere at D.C.'s National Theatre in the fall of 2017. The Broadway staging is now nominated for 12 Tony Awards and 15 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.



Other Broadway notables who took home Helen Hayes Awards include Tony nominee Denis Jones, winning for his tap-filled choreography of Signature Theatre's Crazy for You. Original Broadway In the Heights ensemble member and assistant choreographer Luis Salgado took home a pair of Hayes Awards for his direction and choreography of GALA Hispanic Theatre's new mounting of In the Heights.



For a full list of 2018 Helen Hayes Award winners, click here.