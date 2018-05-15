See Uma Thurman, Warren Beatty and Stars from Frozen, Harry Potter & More at the Actors Fund Gala

The Actors Fund honored four performing arts leaders at its annual gala May 14. The Parisian Woman's Uma Thurman, Children of a Lesser God director Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Warren Beatty were bestowed with the Actors Fund’s Medal of Honor at the ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis. Click through the gallery below to see members of the theater community, including stars from Frozen, Angels in America, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and more, show up to celebrate the honorees.