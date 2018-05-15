Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See Uma Thurman, Warren Beatty and Stars from Frozen, Harry Potter & More at the Actors Fund Gala
Photo Op
by Eric King • May 15, 2018
Annette Bening & Warren Beatty
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Actors Fund honored four performing arts leaders at its annual gala May 14. The Parisian Woman's Uma Thurman, Children of a Lesser God director Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Warren Beatty were bestowed with the Actors Fund’s Medal of Honor at the ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis. Click through the gallery below to see members of the theater community, including stars from Frozen, Angels in America, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and more, show up to celebrate the honorees.

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals
  2. Watch This Incredible Performance from the Cher Musical...Not That One
  3. John Bolton & More to Join Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe & Michael Urie in Kennedy Center's How to Succeed...
  4. Erich Bergen to Join Broadway's Waitress as Dr. Pomatter
  5. The Play That Goes Wrong to Close on Broadway & Launch National Tour

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers