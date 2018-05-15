Andy Karl & Orfeh to Host 2018 Chita Rivera Awards; Performance Lineup Announced

Tony-nominated Broadway couple Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) and Orfeh (Pretty Woman) have been announced as co-hosts of the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards, taking place at NYU's Skirball Center on May 20 at 7:30pm.
Performances for the evening have also been set. Brittany Pollack and Andrei Chagas will perform from Carousel, Ariana DeBose and cast will perform "Hot Stuff" from Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Evan Ruggiero and Marc Acito will perform "Nil Desperandum" from Bastard Jones and Tony Yazbeck and Irina Dvorovenko will perform from the new John Kander/David Thompson/Susan Stroman musical The Beast in the Jungle.
There will also be performances by Stephanie Pope (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song), Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Lindsey Croop (Dance Theatre of Harlem), Georgina Pazcoguin (New York City Ballet) and Calvin Royal III (American Ballet Theatre).
As previously announced, actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen De Lavallade will receive the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award; iconic composer John Kander will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award; legendary theater director and producer Harold Prince will be presented with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers and Steven Hoggett will receive the inaugural Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics' Choice Award.
The presenters of the Chita Rivera Awards will include Joel Grey (Cabaret), Ben Vereen (Pippin), Maurice Hines (Tappin' Thru Life), Lea Salonga (Once On This Island), Jessie Mueller (Carousel), Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Patricia Birch (Candide), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Laura Osnes (Bandstand), Robert Fairchild (An American In Paris) and Karen Ziemba (Prince of Broadway).
