Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Taylor Trensch & Alex Boniello Sing a Moving 'Disappear' from Dear Evan Hansen
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 16, 2018

The Tony-winning hit musical Dear Evan Hansen welcomed a new featured player on May 15 when Spring Awakening alum Alex Boniello joined the cast as Connor Murphy. Boniello recently took to the recording studio with title star Taylor Trensch to offer up a new take on Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's stirring song "Disappear" in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month. Watch the pair of stars below and don't miss their turns onstage at the Music Box Theatre soon.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards
  2. Watch This Incredible Performance from the Cher Musical...Not That One
  3. Good for You! Alex Boniello Joins Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers