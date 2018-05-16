See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow

Idina Menzel is getting ready to return to the New York stage, and we simply couldn't be happier! The Tony winner is set to star in Skintight, playwright Joshua Harmon's new work that centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. The play examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside. Menzel, Harmon, director Daniel Aukin and the cast, including Jack Wetherall, Will Brittain, Stephen Carrasco, Cynthia Mace and Eli Gelb met the press at the American Airlines Theatre on May 16 ahead of the off-Broadway run. Skintight is scheduled to play at the Laura Pels Theatre from May 31 through August 26 with an opening night set for June 21.

