Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 16, 2018
Daniel Aukin, Idina Menzel & Joshua Harmon
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Idina Menzel is getting ready to return to the New York stage, and we simply couldn't be happier! The Tony winner is set to star in Skintight, playwright Joshua Harmon's new work that centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. The play examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside. Menzel, Harmon, director Daniel Aukin and the cast, including Jack Wetherall, Will Brittain, Stephen Carrasco, Cynthia Mace and Eli Gelb met the press at the American Airlines Theatre on May 16 ahead of the off-Broadway run. Skintight is scheduled to play at the Laura Pels Theatre from May 31 through August 26 with an opening night set for June 21. 

Idina Menzel readies to return to the New York stage!
Skintight's Jack Wetherall, Will Brittain, director Daniel Aukin, Idina Menzel, playwright Joshua Harmon, Stephen Carrasco, Cynthia Mace and Eli Gelb get together. Performances begin on May 31 at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Skintight

Joshua Harmon's scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards
  2. Watch This Incredible Performance from the Cher Musical...Not That One
  3. Good for You! Alex Boniello Joins Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winning Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers