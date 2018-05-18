Broadway BUZZ

Tituss Burgess & Liz Callaway to Appear with Broadway Inspirational Voices in Broadway Our Way—Live
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 18, 2018
Tituss Burgess
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Stage-and-screen stars Tituss Burgess and Liz Callaway have signed on to appear with the Grammy-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices in the upcoming concert Broadway Our Way—Live. The talent-packed event is scheduled to take place at the New Victory Theater on June 11 at 7:30pm.

Broadway Inspirational Voices was founded in 1994 by Tony nominee Michael McElroy. The choir's mission is to "provide hope to inspire and transform youth in need through music and the arts."

Burgess is most known for his Emmy-nominated turn on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He has been seen on Broadway in The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys, Good Vibrations and Guys and Dolls.

Callaway earned a Tony nomination for her turn in Baby. Her main-stem credits also include Merrily We Roll Along, Cats, Miss Saigon and The Look of Love. She lent her singing voice to the big screen as the title character in the animated film Anastasia.

Broadway Inspirational Voices uses all proceeds from concerts to fund their outreach work.

