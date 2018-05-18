Gloria & Emilio Estefan's On Your Feet! Will Conga to London in 2019

On the heels of a celebrated Broadway run, the hit Gloria and Emilio Estefan musical On Your Feet! has announced a summer 2019 engagement at the London Coliseum. Two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell will repeat his work as director with Sergio Trujillo re-creating his Tony-nommed choreography for London audiences. On Your Feet!'s West End run will play from June 14 through August 31, 2019.



Gloria Estefan said, "The U.K. has not only been an important source of beautiful music for our world, but has also played an integral role in my own personal musical history. To have our life story playing on the stage of the iconic London Coliseum is a dream I could never have imagined coming true. I am thrilled and excited beyond words!"



Based on the lives and music of the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team, On Your Feet! is the story of how two people who—through an unwavering dedication to one another and their pursuit of the American dream—showcased their talent, their music and their heritage to the world in a remarkable rise to global superstardom.



Featuring a book by Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris, On Your Feet! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”



Casting for the London premiere of On Your Feet! will be announced at a later date. Look back at Broadway production footage below.

