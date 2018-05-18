Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A scene from Broadway's "On Your Feet!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Gloria & Emilio Estefan's On Your Feet! Will Conga to London in 2019
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 18, 2018

On the heels of a celebrated Broadway run, the hit Gloria and Emilio Estefan musical On Your Feet! has announced a summer 2019 engagement at the London Coliseum. Two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell will repeat his work as director with Sergio Trujillo re-creating his Tony-nommed choreography for London audiences. On Your Feet!'s West End run will play from June 14 through August 31, 2019.

Gloria Estefan said, "The U.K. has not only been an important source of beautiful music for our world, but has also played an integral role in my own personal musical history. To have our life story playing on the stage of the iconic London Coliseum is a dream I could never have imagined coming true. I am thrilled and excited beyond words!"

Based on the lives and music of the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team, On Your Feet! is the story of how two people who—through an unwavering dedication to one another and their pursuit of the American dream—showcased their talent, their music and their heritage to the world in a remarkable rise to global superstardom.

Featuring a book by Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris, On Your Feet! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

Casting for the London premiere of On Your Feet! will be announced at a later date. Look back at Broadway production footage below.
 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni Talks Keeping the Secrets, Tony Fashion & More on Show People
  3. See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers