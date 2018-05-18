Broadway BUZZ

Susan Blackwell and Daniel Breaker
Hamilton Star & Total Foodie Daniel Breaker Devils Eggs, Prank Calls Taylor Trensch & More on Side by Side
by Broadway.com Staff • May 18, 2018

The damn fool that shot Alexander Hamilton has got to be one of the most coveted male roles in contemporary musical theater, and Daniel Breaker is currently taking it on at the Richard Rodgers in the revolutionary hit. The Hamilton star earned a 2008 Tony nomination for his performance in Passing Strange and has also appeared in The Performers, The Book of Mormon, Shrek The Musical and more. Though he’s playing a serious, titanic historical figure, Breaker sure knows how to have a good time. Get ready to want this larger-than-life talent, ex-army brat and diehard foodie as your new, prank-calling best friend in the latest episode of Side By Side.

Here are some must-see highlights:

He was an army brat who lives in 13 different places!

Cake or pie? Neither?!

He's a one-man orchestra.

Professional. Steve. Urkel. Impersonator.

He can hear you freaking out in the front row.

He dreams Hamilton earworms.

Watch the whole episode below!

 

Exclusive Offers