Immersive Sweeney Todd Will Serve Its Last Meat Pie at the Barrow Street Theatre

The acclaimed site-specific off-Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd has announced a final performance date of August 26 at the Barrow Street Theatre. The production began previews on February 14, 2017 prior to a March 1, 2017 opening.



"From our modest beginnings in a six-week run at Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop in Tooting, South London, we could never have imagined the support and love we would go on to receive in New York," said lead producer Rachel Edwards. "I am so proud of our director Bill Buckhurst, the entire creative team, a wonderful family of actors and a brave team of producers who made the show such a success, especially the incredible Barrow Street Theatre who gave this show a home in New York. Most importantly, I thank Stephen Sondheim for his unerring support and encouragement along the way."



The last performance of Sweeney Todd will also mark the Barrow Street Theatre's final production at Greenwich House. Barrow Street Theatre has resided at Greenwich House for 14 years, beginning with the seminal production of Tracy Letts' Bug in 2004 and also including iconic productions of Our Town, Tribes, No Child... and Every Brilliant Thing. As previously announced, off-Broadway company Ars Nova will set up shop at the current Barrow Street Theatre venue beginning in 2019.



Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club re-created Harrington's in a 69-seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment was once again brought to life for its U.S. debut in the 130-seat Barrow Street Theatre.



The current cast includes Thom Sesma as Sweeney Todd, Sally Ann Triplett as Mrs. Lovett, Stacie Bono as Pirelli/Beggar Woman, Michael James Leslie as Judge Turpin, Zachary Noah Piser as Tobias, John Rapson as The Beadle, Billy Harrigan Tighe as Anthony and DeLaney Westfall as Johanna. The cast also includes Laura Darrell, Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman, Monet Sabel and Drew Seigla.



Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond and direction by Bill Buckhurst. The production features set and costume design by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae and sound design by Matt Stine.