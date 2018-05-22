Phylicia Rashad-Helmed Our Lady of 121st Street Receives Extension Off-Broadway

Signature Theatre's acclaimed revival of Pulitzer winner Stephen Adly Guirgis' Our Lady of 121st Street has received an extension at off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center. Originally slated for an engagement through June 10, Our Lady of 121st Street will now conclude its run on June 17. Tony winner Phylicia Rashad directs.



Our Lady of 121st Street centers on the death of the beloved Sister Rose, whose former students return to their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects. But at the funeral home, there's a problem: her dead body has been stolen. Our Lady of 121st Street paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard.



The cast is led by Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Joey Auzenne, Erick Betancourt, Maki Borden, Jimonn Cole, John Doman, Dierdre Friel, Hill Harper, Kevin Isola, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Paola Lázaro and John Procaccino. The creative team includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Alexis Forte (costume design), Keith Parham (lighting design) and Robert Kaplowitz (sound design).