Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings & More to Lead New Broadway Comedy The Nap
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 11, 2018
Alexandra Billings
(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Alexandra Billings, a veteran of the Golden Globe-winning series Transparent, will appear on Broadway for the first time this fall in the American premiere of The Nap, a new comedy about the world of snooker—the British version of pool—written by Olivier nominee Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors). The previously announced production, directed by Daniel Sullivan, will begin performances on September 5 with an opening planned for September 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Billings' most popular credit is as Davina on Amazon's Transparent. Other screen credits include Goliath, Valley of Bones, How to Get Away with Murder and the autobiographical PBS documentary From Schoolboy to Showgirl: The Alexandra Billings Story. Billings has been seen onstage in productions of S/He & Me, Seussical, Berlin Circle, A Doll's House, Trojan Women, Gypsy, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Time to Burn, Hamlet! The Musical! and Before I Disappear.

The talent-packed cast of The Nap will also include two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat), Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), four-time and current 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Heather Lind (Othello), Max Gordon Moore (Saint Joan), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter), Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible) and Ben Schnetzer (Sticks and Bones), with additional cast members to be announced.

The Nap centers on Dylan Spokes (Schnetzer), a fast-rising young star who arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match-fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan is forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that includes his ex-convict dad (Conlee), saucy mom (Day), quick-tongued manager (Moore) and a renowned gangster (Billings).

The Nap's creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design) and Lindsay Jones (sound design).

