Shucked is spreading its corn-fed message of love and community across the country in a newly launched national tour, and Miki Abraham is the nation's Lulu—the self-sufficient, high-belting whiskey distiller of Cobb County. On Broadway, Lulu's anthem earned Alex Newell a Tony Award, and now it's Abraham's turn to stop shows from coast to coast.

Watch her performance of "Independently Owned" in the Broadway.com studio and see what America has in store.