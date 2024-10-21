The Picture of Dorian Gray, Starring Sarah Snook, Sets Broadway Opening at the Music Box Theatre

The Sydney Theatre Company production of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, has set dates and a venue for its previously announced Broadway run. The one-woman production, adapted and directed by Kip Williams, will begin previews at the Music Box Theatre on March 10 ahead of a March 27 opening. The show will play a strictly limited 14-week engagement.

The Picture of Dorian Gray premiered in Sydney in 2020, with Eryn Jean Norvill starring. Snook stepped into the part for the West End transfer, which earned her the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actress. A 2023 Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe Award winner for her role as Succession's Shiv Roy, Snook made her West End debut in 2016 in The Master Builder at the Old Vic. In her native Australia, her stage credits include Saint Joan, Rope and King Lear.

First published in 1890, The Picture of Dorian Gray centers on a young man who gets his wish for eternal youth while the portrait in his attic grows more grotesque. Williams’ interpretation holds a mirror to 21st-Century society, highlighting modern culture's narcissistic obsession with youth. His production involves the complex interplay of live and pre-recorded video elements, with Snook filmed on stage by an intricately choreographed technical crew.

The creative team for The Picture of Dorian Gray includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, composition and sound design by Clemence Williams and video design by David Bergman. Eryn Jean Norvill serves as dramaturg and creative associate.