Memorial Service for Broadway's Jan Maxwell to Be Held at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 24, 2018
Jan Maxwell
A memorial service for beloved five-time Tony Award-nominated actress Jan Maxwell will be held on June 4 from 3:00-5:00pm at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Maxwell died in February at age 61 following a battle with cancer.

The service, which will be free and open to the public, will feature a series of actors, directors, producers, family and friends remembering Maxwell’s work and legacy, including Lynne Meadow, Ana Gasteyer, Allan Duncan, Marilynn Scott Murphy, Martin Rabbett, Richard Romagnoli, Marc Kudisch, Jayne Houdyshell, Mary Beth Peil, Tony Shalhoub, Richard Chamberlain, Jackie Sanders, Anthony Giardina, Doug Hughes, Robert Emmet Lunney, William Maxwell-Lunney and musicians Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Cecelia Hobbs Gardner and Bill Hayes.

Maxwell made her Broadway debut in City of Angels. After performing back-to-back Broadway roles in The Royal Family (2009) and Lend Me a Tenor (2010), she became one of the few actresses in history to be nominated for two Tonys in the same year. Maxwell was also nominated for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2005)Coram Boy (2007) and for her final Broadway turn in Follies (2011). Her other main-stem credits included Dancing at Lughnasa, The Sound of Music, A Doll’s House and more. Maxwell's numerous off-Broadway credits included The City of Conversation, Wings and Entertaining Mr. Sloane

Anyone wishing to make charitable donations in Maxwell's honor are encouraged to participate in "Circles of Six," an online micro-giving community set up by Maxwell to encourage support of six specific charities: the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (NAACP LDF), the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), Planned Parenthood and The Trevor Project. More information can be found here.

