Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Madam Secretary Star Erich Bergen Makes Broadway Debut in Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 5, 2018
Erich Bergen
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Stage-and-screen star Erich Bergen dons the stethoscope of the goofy, charming Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway musical Waitress beginning on June 5. Bergen succeeds original cast member Drew Gehling, who exits Waitress to star in the world premiere musical Dave.

Waitress marks Bergen's Broadway stage-performance debut; his first official Broadway gig was providing voiceover work on Wendy Wasserstein's 1997 play An American Daughter. His other credits include a turn as Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's screen adaptation. Bergen also played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the recent Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. He can currently be seen as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary

The cast of Waitress also includes Katharine McPhee as Jenna, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Benny Elledge as Cal, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Steve Vinovich as Joe and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.

 

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. SpongeBob SquarePants & More Win 2018 Drama Desk Awards
  2. Exclusive! Carousel’s Five Tony-Nominated Stars on Why Performing the ‘Deeply Human’ Classic Feels Like Skydiving
  3. Broadway's Emily Padgett & Josh Young Tie the Knot
  4. Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Belt Out 'Let It Go' on The View
  5. Harry Potter's Young Malfoy Anthony Boyle on His Secretive Audition and More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers