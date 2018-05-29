The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Idina Menzel Roles

Another week, another Culturalist Challenge results list! We're celebrating Idina Menzel's birthday all week long. In honor of the Tony winner turning a year older on May 30, and the fact that she's returning to the New York stage in Skintight off-Broadway, we had you rank your top 10 favorite roles she has performed. Your list showcases her most beloved characters, including the green girl that earned Menzel her Tony! Take a look below, and see if your favorite role made the list!



10. Kate, The Wild Party





9. C.C. Bloom, Beaches





8. Amneris, Aida





7. Florence, Chess





6. Nancy Tremaine, Enchanted





5. Shelby Corcoran, Glee





4. Elizabeth, If/Then





3. Elsa, Frozen





2. Maureen, Rent





1. Elphaba, Wicked

