Cast Set for Paranormal Activity on Broadway

The full cast for the upcoming Broadway production of Paranormal Activity is set. Felix Barrett will direct the production, which begins performances at the August Wilson Theatre on August 14 with opening night set for September 15.

The cast will feature Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne and Andrea Syglowski as Etheline Cotgrave. Álvarez, Knight and Cochran will all make their Broadway debuts in the production. Syglowski can currently be seen in Dog Day Afternoon. Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding will serve as understudies.

The play follows James and Lou, a couple who relocate from Chicago to London in hopes of escaping their past, only to discover that “places aren’t haunted, people are.” Featuring an original story inspired by the film series, the production aims to bring the franchise’s signature psychological terror into an immersive live theater experience.

Paranormal Activity will feature scenic and costume design by Fly Davis, illusions design by Chris Fisher, lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Gareth Fry and video and projections design by Luke Halls. Joining the producing team for the Broadway run is Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, the original producer of the Paranormal Activity film franchise.

The original Paranormal Activity film was released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation and spawning a seven-film franchise.

Get tickets to Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway!