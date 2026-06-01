2026 Tony Awards Best Actress in a Musical Nominees Share Stories, Support & Broadway Wisdom in an Exclusive Roundtable

As we gear up for the 2026 Tony Awards, The Broadway Show invited the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical to the Grand Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York for a roundtable discussion. While each is an established Broadway performer in her own right, the leading ladies in this category all hold the distinction of being first-time Tony nominees. Schmigadoon! star Sara Chase, The Rocky Horror Show's Stephanie Hsu, Ragtime's Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle of Titanique and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) star Christiani Pitts uncover shared connections, get real about imposter syndrome and shower one another in compliments in an exclusive, intimate conversation.

Watch the video below, and be sure to sure to check out our individual features on Chase, Hsu, Levy, Mindelle and Pitts!