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2026 Tony Awards Best Actress in a Musical Nominees Share Stories, Support & Broadway Wisdom in an Exclusive Roundtable

First-time Tony nominees Sara Chase, Stephanie Hsu, Caissie Levy, Marla Mindelle and Christiani Pitts come together for an intimate conversation ahead of the 2026 Tony Awards

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 1, 2026
Marla Mindelle, Caissie Levy, Christiani Pitts, Stephanie Hsu and Sara Chase
(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • 2026 Tony Awards Best Actress in a Musical nominees Sara Chase (Schmigadoon!), Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show), Caissie Levy (Ragtime), Marla Mindelle (Titanique) and Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)) come together for an exclusive roundtable discussion
  • The five first-time Tony nominees discuss their Broadway journeys, shared experiences, imposter syndrome and the significance of earning Tony Award recognition
  • Watch the exclusive video from The Broadway Show, filmed at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York, and explore individual features on each of the 2026 Tony Awards contenders

As we gear up for the 2026 Tony Awards, The Broadway Show invited the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical to the Grand Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York for a roundtable discussion. While each is an established Broadway performer in her own right, the leading ladies in this category all hold the distinction of being first-time Tony nominees. Schmigadoon! star Sara ChaseThe Rocky Horror Show's Stephanie HsuRagtime's Caissie LevyMarla Mindelle of Titanique and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) star Christiani Pitts uncover shared connections, get real about imposter syndrome and shower one another in compliments in an exclusive, intimate conversation.

Watch the video below, and be sure to sure to check out our individual features on Chase, Hsu, Levy, Mindelle and Pitts!

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