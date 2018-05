Now this is something incredible! The hit Broadway show The Book of Mormon has been making audiences laugh for 3,000 performances as of May 26, 2018, and the whole cast got together, including Dave Thomas Brown and Cody Jamison Strand, to celebrate. The musical comedy is currently in its eighth season and is accompanied by productions in London and Australia as well as a U.S. national touring company. We hope they enjoyed the cake; they deserve it!

Congrats, "Mormon" cast!