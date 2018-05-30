Colin Donnell Completes Cast of Encores! Off-Center's Songs for a New World

Stage-and-screen star Colin Donnell has been announced as the fourth and final star set to perform Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World this summer at New York City Center. The Encores! Off-Center production, directed by Kate Whoriskey with music direction by Tom Murray, will run from June 27-30.



Donnell has been seen on Broadway in Anything Goes, Jersey Boys and Violet (which began as an Encores! Off-Center production). His off-Broadway credits include Almost Heaven, Meet Me in St. Louis and Love's Labour's Lost. Donnell's screen work includes the drama series Chicago Med.



Songs for a New World, Brown's 1995 song cycle about life, love and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments, will also star the previously announced Shoshana Bean, Mykal Kilgore and Solea Pfeiffer. The new staging will feature choreography by Rennie Harris for an ensemble of dancers being added to the cast for the Off-Center engagement.



The 2018 Encores! Off-Center season will also include a special two-night engagement of The Civilians' Gone Missing (July 11 and 12), directed by Ken Rus Schmoll and presented in honor of late composer and 2017 Encores! Artistic Director Michael Friedman, and Micki Grant and Vinnette Carroll’s Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope (July 25-28), directed and choreographed by Savion Glover.