Hello, Dolly!'s Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber to Host 20th Annual Broadway Barks

The annual star-studded dog-and-cat adoption event Broadway Barks will be taking over New York's Shubert Alley yet again this year! Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the event benefits New York City animal rescue groups and features Broadway celebrities helping to find loving homes for animals in need. This year, marking Broadway Barks' 20th anniversary, will feature Peters hosting alongside her Hello, Dolly! co-star Victor Garber. Broadway Barks will take place on July 14.



Festivities begin at 3:00pm for a meet-and-greet followed by the adoption event from 5:00-6:30pm. Four-legged adoptees will appear onstage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars.



Over the last 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes thanks to Broadway Barks.



Broadway Barks, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is free and open to the public. Celebrity participants will be announced at a later date.