Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson & More Step Out in Honor of The Boys in the Band 50th Anniversary

The groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band celebrated its Broadway debut and 50th anniversary on May 30, 2018 at the Booth Theatre and all of the biggest celebrities were there! Written by Mart Crowley, The Boys in the Band tells the story of a group of gay men who are forced to confront their identity, friendship and heartache during a time when they are not accepted for who they are. The cast is led by Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons and Andrew Rannells. Some of the biggest stars of stage and screen stepped out in honor of the historic play and we have the pictures to prove it! Check out the gallery below to see Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter and more honor the newest production to hit the Great White Way.