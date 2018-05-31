Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson & More Step Out in Honor of The Boys in the Band 50th Anniversary
Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 31, 2018
Sarah Paulson & Billy Eichner
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band celebrated its Broadway debut and 50th anniversary on May 30, 2018 at the Booth Theatre and all of the biggest celebrities were there! Written by Mart Crowley, The Boys in the Band tells the story of a group of gay men who are forced to confront their identity, friendship and heartache during a time when they are not accepted for who they are. The cast is led by Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons and Andrew Rannells. Some of the biggest stars of stage and screen stepped out in honor of the historic play and we have the pictures to prove it! Check out the gallery below to see Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter and more honor the newest production to hit the Great White Way.

View Photo Gallery

The Boys in the Band

A starry cast leads the 50th anniversary production of this groundbreaking comic drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Stars of Broadway's Frozen Sing Out on Good Morning America
  2. Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Will End Its Broadway Run
  3. Donna Murphy Will Return to Tony-Winning Hello, Dolly! Revival
  4. Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Leslie Odom Jr., Uzo Aduba & More Set to Appear at 2018 Tony Awards
  5. David Morse and Austin Butler on Their Heartbreaking Iceman Cometh Duo and Why O’Neill Is Never Easy

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers