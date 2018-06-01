Broadway BUZZ

Alison Pill, Glenda Jackson & Laurie Metcalf in "Three Tall Women"
(Photo: Brigitte Lacombe)
Tony-Nominated Three Tall Women Adds Performance to Limited Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 1, 2018

The acclaimed, six-time Tony-nominated Broadway-premiere production of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has added a performance to its limited engagement. Three Tall Women will play a 7:00pm closing performance on June 24; the production was initially slated to conclude with that day's 3:00pm show.

Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars 2018 Tony nominees Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf alongside Alison Pill. 2018 Tony nominee Joe Mantello directs.

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design) and Brian MacDevitt (lighting design). Three Tall Women began previews at the Golden Theatre on March 1 and officially opened on March 29.

Three Tall Women

Laurie Metcalf and Glenda Jackson star in the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's drama.
