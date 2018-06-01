Naoko Mori to Share Role of Lady Thiang with Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles in London's King and I

West End star Naoko Mori has been announced to take on the role of Lady Thiang at certain performances during the upcoming London transfer of Bartlett Sher's Tony-winning King and I revival. Mori will share the role with the previously announced Ruthie Ann Miles, reprising her Tony-winning turn from the Broadway production. The King and I is set to begin previews at the London Palladium on June 21 with an opening slated for July 3.



Naoko Mor has been seen onstage in Miss Saigon, On the Town, Avenue Q and Hair. Her screen credits include Torchwood, Absolutely Fabulous and Everest.



In addition to Mori and Miles, the King and I company will include the previously announced Kelli O'Hara reprising her Tony-winning turn as Anna Leonowens, Ken Watanabe in his Tony-nommed turn as the King of Siam, Takao Osawa as Kralahome, Dean John-Wilson as Lun Tha and Na-Young Jeon as Tuptim.



Christopher Gattelli is repeating his Tony-nominated choreography for the King and I transfer, which will feature the Tony-winning costume design of Catherine Zuber, Tony-nommed scenic design of Michael Yeargan and lighting design of Donald Holder.



The production is slated to play a limited engagement through August 4.