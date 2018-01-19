Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ruthie Ann Miles to Reprise Tony-Winning Turn in London's The King and I
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 19, 2018
Ruthie Ann Miles in "The King and I" on Broadway
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)

Something wonderful! Ruthie Ann Miles will return to her Tony-winning performance as Lady Thiang in the upcoming West End transfer of Bartlett Sher's 2015 Tony-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I. The production is set to begin previews at the London Palladium on June 21 with an opening slated for July 3.

Miles took home her first Tony Award in the role of Lady Thiang in the celebrated production which marked her Broadway debut. Miles' other stage credits include Sunday in the Park with George and a Lucille Lortel Award-winning performance as Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love.

Miles joins her previously announced Broadway co-stars Kelli O'Hara in her Tony-winning turn as Anna Leonowens and Ken Watanabe who will repeat his Tony-nominated work as the King of Siam. 

Christopher Gattelli will repeat his Tony-nominated choreography for the King and I transfer, which will feature the Tony-winning costume design of Catherine Zuber, the Tony-nommed scenic design of Michael Yeargan and lighting design of Donald Holder.

Additional casting for London's The King and I will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through August 4.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lea Salonga, Ramin Karimloo & More to Sing Broadway Classics at Carnegie Hall
  2. Girl Power! Watch This Fierce Cover of 'This Is Me' from The Greatest Showman
  3. Hamilton's Thomas Kail to Direct Oliver! Movie Remake Starring Ice Cube
  4. Come What May! Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates for Pre-Broadway Run in Boston
  5. Broadway's Celebrated Musical Anastasia Will Journey to Madrid

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Come From Away Waitress A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters