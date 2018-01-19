Ruthie Ann Miles to Reprise Tony-Winning Turn in London's The King and I

Something wonderful! Ruthie Ann Miles will return to her Tony-winning performance as Lady Thiang in the upcoming West End transfer of Bartlett Sher's 2015 Tony-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I. The production is set to begin previews at the London Palladium on June 21 with an opening slated for July 3.



Miles took home her first Tony Award in the role of Lady Thiang in the celebrated production which marked her Broadway debut. Miles' other stage credits include Sunday in the Park with George and a Lucille Lortel Award-winning performance as Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love.



Miles joins her previously announced Broadway co-stars Kelli O'Hara in her Tony-winning turn as Anna Leonowens and Ken Watanabe who will repeat his Tony-nominated work as the King of Siam.



Christopher Gattelli will repeat his Tony-nominated choreography for the King and I transfer, which will feature the Tony-winning costume design of Catherine Zuber, the Tony-nommed scenic design of Michael Yeargan and lighting design of Donald Holder.



Additional casting for London's The King and I will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through August 4.