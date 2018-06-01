More Life! Angels in America Star Andrew Garfield Poses with His Incredible Sardi's Portrait

The great work is coming is here! Angels in America star Andrew Garfield has been honored by getting a Sardi's portrait on May 31, 2018. The Tony nominee was joined by co-star Nathan Lane, who gave a lovely toast to the actor's success, and producers Jordan Roth and Tim Levy to celebrate the moment. Check out the photos below to see the fun for yourself, and be sure to catch Garfield's Tony-nominated performance as Prior Walter at the Neil Simon Theatre before Angels in America ends its limited engagement on July 15, 2018.

Angels in America co-stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane

Andrew Garfield signs his Sardi's portrait.

Nathan Lane gives a toast to Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is supported by Angels in America producers Jordan Roth and Tim Levy

Andrew Garfield and Sardi's Max Klimavicius are all smiles