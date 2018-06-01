Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Andrew Garfield and his Sardi's portrait.
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
More Life! Angels in America Star Andrew Garfield Poses with His Incredible Sardi's Portrait
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 1, 2018

The great work is coming is here! Angels in America star Andrew Garfield has been honored by getting a Sardi's portrait on May 31, 2018. The Tony nominee was joined by co-star Nathan Lane, who gave a lovely toast to the actor's success, and producers Jordan Roth and Tim Levy to celebrate the moment. Check out the photos below to see the fun for yourself, and be sure to catch Garfield's Tony-nominated performance as Prior Walter at the Neil Simon Theatre before Angels in America ends its limited engagement on July 15, 2018.

Angels in America co-stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane 
Andrew Garfield signs his Sardi's portrait.
Nathan Lane gives a toast to Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield is supported by Angels in America producers Jordan Roth and Tim Levy
Andrew Garfield and Sardi's Max Klimavicius are all smiles
Andrew Garfield's Sardi's portrait
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Belt Out 'Let It Go' on The View
  2. The Boys in the Band's Charlie Carver on Coming Out, Not Playing a 'Cocky Hot Guy' and More
  3. Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Will End Its Broadway Run
  4. Stoneman Douglas Drama Teacher Melody Herzfeld to Receive Tonys' Excellence in Theatre Education Award
  5. SpongeBob SquarePants' Ethan Slater Talks Tonys & More on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers