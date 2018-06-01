More Life! Angels in America Star Andrew Garfield Poses with His Incredible Sardi's Portrait

The great work
is coming is here! Angels in America star Andrew Garfield has been honored by getting a Sardi's portrait on May 31, 2018. The Tony nominee was joined by co-star Nathan Lane, who gave a lovely toast to the actor's success, and producers Jordan Roth and Tim Levy to celebrate the moment. Check out the photos below to see the fun for yourself, and be sure to catch Garfield's Tony-nominated performance as Prior Walter at the Neil Simon Theatre before Angels in America ends its limited engagement on July 15, 2018.
