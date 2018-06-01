Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Sutton Foster's New Album Take Me to the World Is Released & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 1, 2018
Sutton Foster
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Sutton Foster's New Album Take Me to the World Is Released
The day is here! Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster's new album Take Me to the World is now available from Ghostlight Records. The long-awaited third album from the Broadway favorite takes listeners on the personal journey inspired by the birth of her daughter. The album features Foster's take on classic musical-theater songs written by Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Kander & Ebb, as well as pop songwriters such as Paul Simon and James Taylor. Take Me to the World is released in conjunction with the fifth season of the beloved TV Land series Younger, starring Foster, which returns on June 5. Hear all about Younger and Foster's new album on her recent Good Morning America appearance below.



Bryant Park to Offer Up Free Screening of The Wiz
Ease on down to NYC's Bryant Park this summer for a one-night outdoor screening of Tony-winning musical The Wiz! Set for August 6 at 5:00pm, The Wiz is being shown as part of Bryant Park's Movie Nights series. A modern take on The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz follows a shy young woman named Dorothy who is ushered into the mysterious Land of Oz by a snowstorm. The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown and a score by Charlie Smalls. The original Broadway production of The Wiz won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

PBS Is Re-Airing Tony-Nommed Falsettos Revival Tonight
Don't have plans yet tonight? Now you do! PBS is re-airing the filmed version of the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Falsettos. The acclaimed production featuring Tony-nominated performances from Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block and Brandon Uranowitz opened on Broadway in 2016. William Finn and James Lapine's tear-jerker also included standout turns by Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms and Betsy Wolfe. Grab a box of tissues and hunker down for a moving night of musical theater. Look up showtimes here.



P.S. Tony winner Leslie Uggams has offered an adorable June 1 tip to Carousel Tony nominee Renée Fleming!

