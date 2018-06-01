My Fair Lady's Norbert Leo Butz Talks Leech Attacks, Delicious Male Co-Stars and More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Isn't Norbert Leo Butz loverly? After winning two Tony Awards, the celebrated funny guy is once again heading to Tony Sunday with a nod for his joyful performance as Alfred P. Doolittle in the revival of My Fair Lady at the Lincoln Center Theater. In between performances on a two-show day, Butz sat down for a return visit to Side by Side by Susan Blackwell to discuss a gross-out leech attack, his first audition song ever, why co-star Harry Hadden-Paton makes him want to explore his 1.3% and so much more.

He's got a healthy police record.

He's got the most disgusting leech story ever.

He'd go gay for Harry Hadden-Paton.

Anus and rectum surgery makes him cheer.

He believes in God...and that God knows who you're sleeping with.

He tried.

He's Susan's favorite guest. Ever.

