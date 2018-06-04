Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 First-Time 2018 Tony-Nominated Performers
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 4, 2018
Ashley Park, Hailey Kilgore, Ari'el Stachel
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

We have officially made it to the final Monday before the Tony Awards! In honor of that great feat, we're rounding up your top 10 first-time Tony-nominated performers of the season. We have seen a ton of incredible award-worthy performances this year which is why this has been one of the most difficult Culturalist Challenge to date. Check out the list below to see if your favorite potential winner made the cut!


10. Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit


9. Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



8. Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child


7. Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit



6. Taylor Louderman Mean Girls



5. Grey Henson, Mean Girls



4. Lindsay Mendez, Carousel



3. Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island



2. Ethan Slater, Spongebob Squarepants



1. Ashley Park, Mean Girls

 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Carousel’s Five Tony-Nominated Stars on Why Performing the ‘Deeply Human’ Classic Feels Like Skydiving
  2. Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Belt Out 'Let It Go' on The View
  3. Harry Potter's Young Malfoy Anthony Boyle on His Secretive Audition and More
  4. SpongeBob SquarePants' Ethan Slater Talks Tonys & More on Show People
  5. The Boys in the Band's Charlie Carver on Coming Out, Not Playing a 'Cocky Hot Guy' and More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers