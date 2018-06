Another day, another fancy fête during awards season! The 63rd annual Drama Desk Awards took place at Town Hall on June 3. Hosted by Torch Song-bound star Michael Urie, the ceremony honored the best in Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway during the 2017-2018 season. Check out the full winners list here, and click through our gallery to see Ethan Slater, Jessie Mueller, Andrew Garfield, Glenda Jackson and more celebrate with their trophies!