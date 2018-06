The 74th annual Theatre World Awards ceremony, which recognizes honorees for outstanding Broadway or off-Broadway debut performance, took place at the Circle in the Square Theatre on June 4. SpongeBob SquarePants' Ethan Slater, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni, My Fair Lady's Harry Hadden-Paton, Hello, Dolly!'s Charlie Stemp and more were recognized for their debuts. Check out the pics of all those who were recognized this year!