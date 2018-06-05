Broadway BUZZ

See Sutton Foster, Hillary Duff and the Cast of TV's Younger at the Season Five Premiere
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Jun 5, 2018
Sutton Foster & Hillary Duff
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The TV Land hit series Younger premiered its fifth season June 4 at Cecconi's DUMBO in Brooklyn. Tony winner and series lead Sutton Foster was joined by cast members Hillary Duff, Nico Tortorella and more, and Broadway.com was there to capture the cast's red carpet arrivals. There was even more reason to celebrate later on in the night, after the series announced it was renewed for a sixth season.  Check out the photos below, and catch the  season five premiere of Younger on June 5.

Sutton Foster plays book publisher Liza Miller on the TV Land comedy.
The cast of Younger: Charles Michael Davis, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard, Debi Mazar and Nico Tortorella.
Exclusive Offers