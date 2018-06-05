See Sutton Foster, Hillary Duff and the Cast of TV's Younger at the Season Five Premiere

The TV Land hit series Younger premiered its fifth season June 4 at Cecconi's DUMBO in Brooklyn. Tony winner and series lead Sutton Foster was joined by cast members Hillary Duff, Nico Tortorella and more, and Broadway.com was there to capture the cast's red carpet arrivals. There was even more reason to celebrate later on in the night, after the series announced it was renewed for a sixth season. Check out the photos below, and catch the season five premiere of Younger on June 5.

Sutton Foster plays book publisher Liza Miller on the TV Land comedy.