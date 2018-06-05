Broadway BUZZ

Following a World Tour, Trainspotting Live Sets Off-Broadway Premiere
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 5, 2018
A scene from the touring production of "Trainspotting"
(Photo: Geraint Lewis)

Direct from an acclaimed world touring production, the immersive new work Trainspotting Live will arrive off-Broadway this summer. The theatrical production adapted by Harry Gibson from the hit film and novel will begin previews on July 5 at Roy Arias Stages with an opening night set for July 15.

Set against a dynamic soundscape of 80’s dance music, Trainspotting Live takes an insightful and brutally honest look at friends Mark Renton, Tommy, Sick Boy, Begbie and Allison as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. It is based on Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting, which was first published in 1993, and Danny Boyle's film adaptation, which premiered in 1996.

Casting for the off-Broadway production of Trainspotting will be announced at a later date.

Exclusive Offers