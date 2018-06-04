Odds & Ends: Bette Midler & Allison Janney to Lead Addams Family Movie's Voice Cast & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Bette Midler & Allison Janney to Lead Addams Family Movie's Voice Cast

Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Bette Midler and Oscar winner Allison Janney are among the newly announced stars who have signed on to voice roles in the upcoming animated Addams Family film, according to Deadline. The movie is scheduled for an October 11, 2019 release. Midler will voice the role of Grandmama with Janney as Margaux Needler. The cast will also include Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Morticia, Broadway alum Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday and Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley.



Younger Renewed for Sixth Season

TV Land's Younger is getting older, and we couldn't be happier. On the day the small-screen series begins its fifth season, the beloved show starring two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster has been picked up for a sixth, according to TV Line. In addition to Foster, Younger features Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. Get a look at the season-five trailer below.







George Marcy, Original West Side Story Cast Member, Has Died

Veteran Broadway performer George Marcy, whose main-stem credits include the original productions of Damn Yankees and West Side Story, died in May at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marcy's death was confirmed by publicist Merle Frimark. Marcy was the understudy to Ken LeRoy in the role of Bernardo in the original Broadway production of West Side Story (1957), appearing alongside legendary original star Chita Rivera. "To imagine this world and my life without George is difficult because he was a brother to me and my family," said Rivera. "He was a handsome, wild, funny, passionate song-and-dance man—and boy could he dance. I'll miss him desperately but he'll live on in my world." Marcy also appeared in the original Broadway productions of Damn Yankees (1955), Carnival! (1961) and Billy (1969), in addition to playing Conrad Birdie in out-of-town productions of Bye Bye Birdie (1967). In 2013, Marcy took his own cabaret show on the road and performed at New York's famed club Don't Tell Mama.



Actors Fund Affordable Housing Initiative Opens Lottery for NYC Apartments

The Actors Fund's Affordable Housing Initiative has announced a lottery newly open for 435 West 31 Apartments. This affordable housing lottery, for 103 newly constructed, rent-stabilized units, is an opportunity for people in the entertainment community and other households who meet low-to-moderate income requirements. The application deadline for 435 West 31 Apartments is July 3.