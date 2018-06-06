Andrew Samonsky & More Stars Added to 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival Season Lineup

Additional casting has been announced for the 2018 summer season at the Berkshires' Williamstown Theatre Festival. The esteemed theater's talent-packed lineup of shows will run from June 26 through August 19.



Joining the previously announced 2018 season casts are Andrew Samonsky (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and Azudi Onyejekwe (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) in Lempicka (July 19-August 1); Portia (Ruined) and Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney) in Artney Jackson (July 11-July 22); and Leon Addison Brown (Misery) and James Waterston (An Enemy of the People) in The Member of the Wedding (August 5-August 19).



Additionally, Williamstown will present a reading of Greg Keller's The Jokers (June 7 at 7:00pm) featuring Tony winner Debra Monk, Tony nominee Marin Ireland, Morgan Spector, Joniece Abbott-Pratt and Gerry Bamman.



The popular Fridays@3 New Play Readings series will star Mark Blum and Jane Kaczmarek in Sharyn Rothstein's Tell Me I'm Not Crazy (July 6); Halley Feiffer, Paola Lazaro, Deborah Rush and Ryan Spahn in Feiffer's Saying Goodbye to the People I Love From My Bathtub (July 13); Kelly AuCoin in Donald Margulies' Long Lost (July 20); Jamar Williams in Marsha Norman and Zoe Sarnak's musical Secret Soldiers (July 27); and Omar Metwally and Marjan Neshat in Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul (August 10).



Since 1955, the Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought America's finest actors, directors, designers and playwrights to the Berkshires. Recent WTF productions that transferred to Broadway include Fool for Love, The Visit, The Elephant Man and The Bridges of Madison County.