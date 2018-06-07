Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway's New Musical Comedy The Prom
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 7, 2018
Production artwork for "The Prom"
(Provided by Polk & Co.)

Tickets are on sale for The Prom, a new musical comedy premiering on Broadway this fall. The tuner will begin Broadway previews at the Cort Theatre on October 23 with an official opening slated for November 15.

In The Prom, when Broadway’s brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day. Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Casey Nicholaw is the musical's director and choreographer.

The principal cast will be led by Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and Isabelle McCalla. The ensemble will include Courtney Balan, David Josefsberg, Mary Antonini, Josh Franklin, Teddy Toye, Kate Marilley, Drew Redington, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Anthony Norman, Jack Sippel, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.

The Prom will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

A new musical that proves that standing up for yourself can make you the star you were always meant to be.
Exclusive Offers