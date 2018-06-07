Broadway BUZZ

The Broadway.com Show: Nathan Lane, Condola Rashad & More 2018 Tony-Nominated Icons
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 7, 2018

We take a look at some of the 2018 Tony nominees who are giants of Broadway.

Joshua Henry
Nathan Lane
Condola Rashad
Diana Rigg

