Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 10, 2018
Scenes from "The Band's Visit" & "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

The new musical The Band's Visit triumphed at the 2018 Tony Awards! The acclaimed tuner based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film took home 10 Tonys at the ceremony on June 10. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the annual celebration of Broadway live from New York's Radio City Music Hall.

The two-part epic Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was also a big winner, taking home six awards, including Best Play. The acclaimed revival of Angels in America won three trophies, among them Best Revival of a Play, while the new mountings of Carousel and Three Tall Women each won a pair. The immersive new staging of Once On This Island took home the prize for Best Revival of a Musical.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Musical
The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Best Revival of a Musical
Once On This Island

Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America

Best Play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne

Best Score
David Yazbek, The Band's Visit

Best Direction of a Play
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Direction of a Musical
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play
Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Best Book
Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lindsay Mendez, Carousel

Best Choreography
Justin Peck, Carousel

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Best Orchestrations
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Costume Design of a Play
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Productions With Multiple Wins:
The Band's Visit—10
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—6
Angels in America—3
Carousel—2
Three Tall Women—2

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. See Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban & More Arrivals from the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet
  2. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  3. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2018
  4. These Artists Only Need a Tony Award to EGOT
  5. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Talks Ariana Grande, the Tonys & More on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers