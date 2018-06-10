The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners

The new musical The Band's Visit triumphed at the 2018 Tony Awards! The acclaimed tuner based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film took home 10 Tonys at the ceremony on June 10. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the annual celebration of Broadway live from New York's Radio City Music Hall.
The two-part epic Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was also a big winner, taking home six awards, including Best Play. The acclaimed revival of Angels in America won three trophies, among them Best Revival of a Play, while the new mountings of Carousel and Three Tall Women each won a pair. The immersive new staging of Once On This Island took home the prize for Best Revival of a Musical.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Musical
The Band’s Visit
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Best Revival of a Musical
Once On This Island
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America
Best Play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne
Best Score
David Yazbek, The Band's Visit
Best Direction of a Play
John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Direction of a Musical
David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Best Sound Design of a Play
Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Nathan Lane, Angels in America
Best Book
Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lindsay Mendez, Carousel
Best Choreography
Justin Peck, Carousel
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women
Best Orchestrations
Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best Costume Design of a Play
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Productions With Multiple Wins:
The Band's Visit—10
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—6
Angels in America—3
Carousel—2
Three Tall Women—2
