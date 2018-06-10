The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners

Scenes from "The Band's Visit" & "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photos: Matthew Murphy)

The new musical The Band's Visit triumphed at the 2018 Tony Awards! The acclaimed tuner based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film took home 10 Tonys at the ceremony on June 10. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the annual celebration of Broadway live from New York's Radio City Music Hall.



The two-part epic Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was also a big winner, taking home six awards, including Best Play. The acclaimed revival of Angels in America won three trophies, among them Best Revival of a Play, while the new mountings of Carousel and Three Tall Women each won a pair. The immersive new staging of Once On This Island took home the prize for Best Revival of a Musical.



Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Musical

The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Best Revival of a Musical

Once On This Island

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Best Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne

Best Score

David Yazbek, The Band's Visit

Best Direction of a Play

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Direction of a Musical

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants



Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit



Best Featured Actor in a Play

Nathan Lane, Angels in America



Best Book

Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit



Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lindsay Mendez, Carousel



Best Choreography

Justin Peck, Carousel



Best Featured Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women



Best Orchestrations

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit



Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America



Best Scenic Design of a Play

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady



Best Costume Design of a Play

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Productions With Multiple Wins:

The Band's Visit—10

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—6

Angels in America—3

Carousel—2

Three Tall Women—2